By Ross Moyo

Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the telecoms sector at the Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards 2025. Dr. Zavazava, who has over 30 years of experience in telecommunications, was honored as first runner up alongside other notable winners, including Google’s Senior Vice President, James Manyika, who received the best award in the same category 23 and Dr. Chief Sifundo Moyo, Secretary General of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) who was second runner up.

Dr. Zavazava’s work at ITU has been instrumental in promoting and implementing impactful information and communication technology projects around the world. Prior to his election as BDT Director, he served as ITU’s Chief of Partnerships for Digital Development, overseeing development-related projects, strategic partnerships, and resource mobilization.

The Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards recognize excellence in 23 categories, including ICT Innovator of the Year, Best e-Government Initiative, and Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year. The awards ceremony was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders from the ICT sector.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Anastacia Mavetera, highlighted the sector’s progress, including the completion of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the launch of the Digital Skills Ambassadors Program.

“Dr. Zavazava’s recognition is a testament to his dedication to the telecoms sector and his commitment to driving innovation and excellence,” Minister Mavetera said.

Dr. Zavazava’s achievement is a source of pride for Zimbabwe and the telecoms sector. His work has inspired many young professionals and his contributions will continue to shape the future of the sector.

The ICT Excellence Awards are an important platform for recognizing outstanding achievements in the ICT sector, providing a platform for stakeholders to come together and celebrate excellence.