The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been embroiled in a devastating conflict for over two decades, with various regional and international actors involved. At the heart of this conflict is the illicit trade of minerals, including coltan, diamonds, and gold, technology has played a significant role in sustaining this war, enabling the trade to continue and facilitating the military capabilities of various armed groups.

Mobile payments and digital banking have made it easier for traders to purchase minerals from artisanal miners, while social media and messaging apps have enabled communication and coordination between traders, middlemen, and armed groups. Online marketplaces and e-commerce platforms have also allowed for the sale of minerals to international buyers.

The use of technology has also improved the military capabilities of various armed groups in the DRC, including the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group. Satellite phones and GPS devices have enabled communication and navigation, while social media and messaging apps have been used for coordination and recruitment. Drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have also been used for reconnaissance and surveillance.

However, technology has also been used to spread propaganda and disinformation, further fueling the conflict. Social media campaigns have been used to manipulate public opinion and demonize opponents, while fake news websites and blogs have spread false information. Cyber attacks and hacking have also been used to disrupt opponents’ communication and operations.

Rwanda has been accused of supporting various armed groups in the DRC, including the M23 rebel group. Technology has played a significant role in advancing Rwanda’s interests in the region, including providing military support and training to allied groups, facilitating the illicit mineral trade, and using propaganda and disinformation to shape public opinion.

As the conflict in the DRC continues to rage on, it is clear that technology has played a significant role in sustaining the war. While technology has the potential to bring about positive change, it is clear that it can also be used to fuel conflict and human suffering.