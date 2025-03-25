Delta Warns Public Of Recruitment Scams

Delta Corporation Limited has issued a warning to the public about a surge in recruitment scams involving fake job advertisements. The beverages giant expressed concern over scammers posing as recruitment agents, tricking job seekers into paying fees for non-existent employment opportunities.

“Be on the lookout, Delta Corporation Limited does not use agencies, individuals, or charge people for recruitment. Vacancies are shared in the press and on our website,” the company said in a statement.

The warning comes as several companies in Zimbabwe have fallen victim to fraudsters who exploit job seekers through fake employment offers. Delta urged the public to verify all job openings through official company channels to avoid falling prey to such scams.

To avoid being scammed, Delta advised job seekers to:

– Verify job openings through official company channels, such as the company website or press advertisements.

– Be cautious of job advertisements that require payment or personal financial information.

– Report any suspicious job advertisements or recruitment agencies to the authorities.

By taking these precautions, job seekers can protect themselves from falling victim to recruitment scams and ensure a safe and secure job search process.