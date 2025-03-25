Dr. George Manyaya Scoops Best Performing Board Chair Award

Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) chairman, Dr. George Manyaya has been recognized as the best performing board chair at the awards ceremony for ministers and public sector officials at StateHouse in Harare, this achievement is a testament to his exceptional leadership and commitment to transforming ZINARA into a model of excellence.

Under Dr. Manyaya’s leadership, ZINARA has made notable strides in addressing governance issues, with 66 out of 71 issues already resolved. His dedication to transparency and accountability has been instrumental in restoring confidence in the organization.

Dr. Manyaya attributed his award to the culture of accountability and transparency instilled by President Mnangagwa,”President Mnangagwa) has been clear about this even the NDS1 says that we must operate accountably and transparently, so this is what we have done as ZINARA.”

ZINARA has also achieved remarkable financial transparency, disbursing 88% of its revenue to councils and road authorities. Additionally, the organization has recorded its first-ever clean audit from the Auditor-General.

Dr. Manyaya’s leadership has been instrumental in driving positive change and improving ZINARA’s overall performance. His commitment to transparency, accountability, and service delivery has set a high standard for other state-owned enterprises to follow.

As Dr. Manyaya noted, “Our journey began in the aftermath of a forensic audit that resulted in over 70 recommendations from the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Addressing these issues was no small task.” However, under his leadership, ZINARA has made significant progress in implementing these recommendations and restoring confidence in the organization.