WhatsApp Business App Gets A Fresh New Look

WhatsApp has updated the Business app icon to better reflect its global presence and support for small and medium-sized businesses.

The new icon is designed to evoke a sense of potential, professionalism, and trust, which are core to the WhatsApp experience for businesses. This update is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to provide a tailored experience for business users while maintaining its connection to the WhatsApp brand.

Familiar Tools, New Look

The WhatsApp Business app continues to offer a range of features that help businesses stay organized, reach new customers, and drive sales. These tools include:

– Away messages, quick replies, and labels to help businesses stay organized

– In-app ad creation to easily reach new customers

– Product catalogs to showcase products and services and drive sales

A Unique Look for WhatsApp Business

The new icon will soon be rolled out in the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, in-product, on the WhatsApp website, and more. By solidifying a unique look for WhatsApp Business, the company aims to guide businesses to more easily discover, access, and utilize the right tools to achieve their goals.

With this update, WhatsApp reinforces its commitment to supporting businesses worldwide and providing them with the tools they need to succeed.