A proposal by the Zimbabwean government to restrict children under the age of 18 from accessing popular social media platforms has ignited a national conversation about how best to protect young people online while preserving their digital rights.

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera revealed the proposal during an address in Karoi on Sunday, explaining that the policy is aimed at creating a safer digital environment for Zimbabwe’s children.

The move could potentially limit access for minors to widely used platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

However, the announcement has quickly triggered debate among parents, educators, and stakeholders about the most effective way to safeguard children in an increasingly digital world.

Supporters of the proposal argue that stronger controls are necessary as young people face growing exposure to cyberbullying, online predators, misinformation, and inappropriate content on social media.

They believe restricting access could help reduce these risks and encourage healthier online habits among minors.

Others, however, say that while child protection is critical, a complete ban may not address the root of the problem but suggesting digital literacy programmes, parental guidance, and stronger platform regulations could be more sustainable solutions.

Technology experts have also noted that social media platforms have become important spaces for learning, communication, and creativity for many young people.

They argue that with proper supervision and education, these platforms can be used responsibly rather than being completely restricted.

The proposal highlights a broader challenge facing many governments worldwide as they attempt to balance child protection with digital inclusion in an era where social media plays a major role in education, social interaction, and economic opportunities.