Celebrating World Photography Day 2024: An African Snapshot Through Canon’s Lens

Every year on August 19th, the world comes together to celebrate World Photography Day, a global event dedicated to the art and science of capturing moments. The theme for World Photography Day 2024 is “AN ENTIRE DAY”, inviting us to explore and document the multifaceted human experience across the globe within a single day.

With nearly 8 billion people sharing one world, this theme challenges us to capture the richness of diverse lives, stories, and perspectives in a unified snapshot of time.

Canon Central and North Africa is particularly proud to highlight the vibrant and talented African photography community. By featuring the work of African photographers on its social media platforms under the #CelebrateAfrica, our flagship User Generated Content (UGC) campaign has ignited a vibrant photography community across Africa since its inception in 2017.

By spotlighting the continent’s diverse beauty and culture through the lens of its people, we’ve garnered nearly 4000 submissions every year, transforming our social media platforms into a powerful hub for the creative professionals to connect, share their talent, and gain global recognition.

“Photography is a universal language that transcends borders and cultures. It has the power to inspire, educate, and connect people on a profound level. Canon is proud to support the vibrant African photography community and celebrate their unique perspectives on World Photography Day. We believe that by showcasing the diverse talent on our continent, we can contribute to a more inclusive and understanding world.” said Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central & North Africa.

This World Photography Day, we shine a spotlight on the work of our local African photographers and Canon ambassadors. Discover their inspiring stories and stunning visuals.