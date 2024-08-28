Harare Institute Of Technology To Host US Based Tech Expert

Harare Institute of Technology in junction with United States embassy will be Hosting a deep learning discussion tomorrow on the future of AI in Zimbabwe at an expo dubbed Indaba X Zimbabwe 2024, with a theme focus to ‘Ignite innovation, create connections, and pioneer new possibilities with us’.

US based tech expert, Vice President and Director of Center for Data Innovation Daniel Castro will address all tech stakeholders on Al, governance and data integrity.

Castro has been recognized as one of the top 25 most influential individuals under 40 in the field of governance and tech globally.

Castro engages in writing and speaking on a diverse array of topics pertaining to information technology and internet policy, encompassing issues such as privacy, security, intellectual property, internet governance, e-government, and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.