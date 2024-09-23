Economic Downturn Hits CBZ, Lays Off 13 Senior Managers

Financial Services group CBZ Holdings, which runs CBZ Bank launched a massive restructuring exercise across the group which will see the removal of 13 executives next month to realign it with evolving business environment and to strengthen its market position.

The restructuring process will result in the departure of 13 senior financial executives from 1 October ahead of mutual termination of their contracts by end of year.

CBZ chief executive Lawrence Nyazema said in a statement:”CBZ Holdings is embarking on a restructuring exercise across its group of companies, aimed at aligning the Group’s strategic thrust with the evolving business environment. This move is part of our broader efforts to strengthen our market position and ensure long-term sustainability in our dynamic market

The affected executives are deputy CEO Investments Jack Smith, group chief risk officer Clemence Chimwanda, chief legal officer Vogt Melanie, chief internal audit officer Jonker Bruce, group chief information officer Bansal Ashish and Ruredzo Benlaw, business development executive digital.

Others are Dedrey Mutimutema (divisional director retail banking), Chenai Chiketsani (divisional director, mortgage finance), Paul Chimudzi (divisional director business banking), Edward Mombo (divisional director bank operations), Richard Mangi (investment banking executive), Simbarashe Mhungu (chief operating officer Agro Yield) and Hasmon Bvumburai (general manager CBZ properties)”.