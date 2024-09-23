Masiyiwa Speaks Entrepreneurship

Zimbabwean Telcos mogul and richest man Strive Masiyiwa has encouraged the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Speaking on his facebook account to millions that follow the entrepreneur turned billionaire Telcos magnate, Masiyiwa encouraged many to try entrepreneurship.

The Econet Founder said,

“The greatest opportunity you should be seeing!

“Today we have no excuses…”

A few months ago, I was invited by Bill Gates to attend an event in London called the Breakthrough Energy Summit where a few thousand entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, experts, and climate leaders from around the world gathered together to exhibit and discuss business and technology solutions to tackle various aspects of the Climate Crisis.

It was just amazing. It almost seemed that the entrepreneurs at that three-day Summit could see nothing but opportunities, and they were buzzing; so were investors!

Masiyiwa encouraged millions to find out more about it on the breakthru website adding,

” Take a look at the list of innovators and companies. If you haven’t already done so, start #Imagining how you too can be part of the amazing [and Mission Critical] #Solutions being created. Africa can lead here! Serious #Entrepreneurs: please study each of the companies in the Breakthrough Energy website.”

Masiyiwa went on, “Even if you don’t think you’re an entrepreneur yet, I encourage you to take a serious look at the #Innovations in progress. What do you #See?”

He narrated his personal encounter with a head of State,

“The leader of an African country recently complained to me about the cost of importing fuel: “We spend $2bn a year buying petrol, which people just burn; surely there must be a better solution?” he said in despair.

“I smiled and gave him some simple data points: “The city of Shenzhen in China (population 13,073,000) has about 4,3m vehicles. About 25% [1,08m] are NEVs [New Energy Vehicles]. What if you encouraged your entrepreneurs to build charging infrastructure powered by solar, throughout the country?” I asked. “Then you remove all taxes on importing electric vehicles. Perhaps within 10 years, you will no longer import petrol!”

He was shocked by my response: “So you see this problem as a huge opportunity?”

“Yes, I do.”

Then I shared with him some entrepreneurial opportunities that I could already “see”.

Masiyiwa further stated, “Now in my last post on EVs, I noticed some of you here commented on the design of the car made by AI.

“Those who criticised the design actually missed the point, because all they needed to do was to use AI to come up with as many “better” designs as they liked. That is what AI is all about, guys!

“If you think, for instance, that the shape of the car or the solar panels is wrong, then simply do your own design and show it to us. Better still, use AI to help you come up with product designs that YOU might even try to produce. [By the way, last week’s image was meant to be an #Imagined solar EV charging station, but many of you “saw” something else]. That’s okay…

“But if you don’t like what you see, well then, fix it… Yourself!”

The self actualised billionaire ended his post by giving his facebook followers homework adding,

“Now for your homework, instead of simply commenting here, why don’t you draw up a list of some of the ventures you can “see” from this climate crisis.

“And even better still, why not start a Climate/CleanTech business yourself? Right where you are!

“It is the biggest opportunity out there right now and investors are just so desperate to invest in it.”

Masiyiwa concluded, “Bigger than AI?

“Bigger WITH AI!

“Image credit: KWB-Ubuntu Hope via AI. Teach your children how to “see” opportunity, too. And if they don’t yet see it… #Inspire and #Empower them to #Create it!”