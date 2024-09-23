Al In Newsrooms; Balancing Efficiency With Ethical Concerns

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the media industry bringing innovations to newsrooms and journalists are urged to adopt the use of AI in newsrooms and adhere to ethical considerations in AI deployment and development as technology continues to advance.

During a training workshop held by Media Institute of Southern Africa today in Harare under the theme ‘ Raising Awareness Of Artificial Intelligence In Newsrooms’ journalists were told to ensure transparency and accountability in Al driven journalism.

Media Institute of Southern Africa Programs Officer Helen Sithole facilitated an interactive discussion exploring ethical concerns in brainstorming solutions and journalists outlined that they have concerns that Al may human journalists and that AI generated content is potential to be fake, disinform and media practitioners were urged to adopt AI fact checking and verification.

Speaking at the same training session Co founder and Manager for CITE, Sean Ndlovu addressed the challenges of AI in African newsrooms which consists of lack of technical skills, inadequate infrastructure, insufficient investment, policies and frameworks and data security.