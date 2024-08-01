Cassava Technologies launches its own AI business unit, Cassava AI

Developing Markets technology systems integrator Cassava Technologies (Cassava) has announced that its AI activities will now operate as a separate business unit, Cassava AI.

Since the advent of Generative AI, Cassava has forged strategic partnerships with industry giants such as Microsoft, Google, AWS,Anthropic, Oracle, Atlas AI, Cerebras and Palo Alto Networks. These partnerships enable it to offer superior systems integration and support to enterprise customers across strategic international markets.

Cassava already provides services such as Data Centres, Cloud, Cyber Security, Fibre Connectivity, and Renewable Energy to large multinational and local companies.

The organisation has already trained and deployed more than 200 people of its 5000-strong staff to empower customers to adopt and use Generative AI services from the world’s leading vendors.

Cassava, headquartered in the UK, was founded by African Entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa and includes many leading global institutional investors.

Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO, said, “Cassava AI is headquartered in London and can already provide services in any of the 40-plus markets in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, where the Cassava Technologies group companies operate. Ahmed El Beheiry, a veteran technology and telecoms executive, will lead this business unit.”