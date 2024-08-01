Tech News

POTRAZ Calls For  2024 ICT Innovation Drive Challenge Proposals

Tari Mudahondo
Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) is conducting an ICT Innovation Expo from the 4th to the 6th of September in Harare for technopreneurs, technology companies, researchers and innovators across various sectors .

POTRAZ has urged interested start-ups to apply on links over social media by the 25th of August, the challenge seek to foster the development of innovative parcel delivery technologies with an emphasis on Smart Locker which incorporates advanced security features and remote management capabilities, Pudo Application an appli8ction that optimizes the handling and retrieval parcels and Customer Support App which is a create app led by recent graduate focused on enhancing user interaction and support.

Interested teams will complete to design practical and groundbreaking solutions that will revolutionise efficiency and customer experience in Zimbabwe postal and courier services.

 

 

