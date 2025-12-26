By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s mobile network operators (MNOs) saw a significant decline in capital expenditure, falling 67% to ZWG 508.92 million in the third quarter of 2025. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the decline is attributed to reduced investment in network expansion and upgrades.

Econet, NetOne, and Telecel contributed to the decline, with Econet leading the reduction. The decline in capital expenditure is expected to impact the sector’s growth and development.

The regulator continues to work with operators to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable mobile services. However, the decline in capital expenditure is expected to impact the sector’s ability to meet growing demand.

With mobile network operators expected to invest in network expansion and upgrades the country expects growth in the sector as report’s findings highlight the significant progress made by Zimbabwe’s mobile sector, despite the challenges posed by reduced capital expenditure.

POTRAZ will leave no one behind committed to promoting a competitive and innovative market in spite of the decline in capital expenditure a challenge that the sector must address to ensure sustainability.

The decline in capital expenditure is attributed to the economic challenges facing the country. The sector’s growth is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities.

Econet’s capital expenditure declined by 68.13% to ZWG 305.35 million, while NetOne’s capital expenditure decreased by 65.19% to ZWG 152.46 million. Telecel’s capital expenditure fell by 60.13% to ZWG 51.11 million.

The country’s mno sector, despite the challenges posed by reduced capital expenditure will charge more positively.