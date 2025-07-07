Ghana Govt Gives 21 July Deadline to Multichoice Cutting Dstv Price By 30 %

By Ross Moyo

The government of Ghana has given 21 July as deadline for Multichoice to reduce its Dstv charges.This was revealed by one Minister demanding 30% DSTV price cut, setting July 21 deadline for Multichoice response.

Sam George was seen in the company of MultiChoice executives enforcing his demands.The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George has called on Multichoice Ghana to implement a 30% reduction in DSTV subscription prices, citing the significant appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi and growing public dissatisfaction with current rates.

‎In a meeting with a team from DSTV, led by Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Group Executive for Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, the Minister indicated that government’s mandate is to respond to the needs of Ghanaians, who have expressed frustration over high DSTV prices and outdated content offerings.

‎Minister George noted that, despite a 30% improvement in the cedi’s value over the past five months, DSTV prices have not reflected this positive economic shift.

‎Resultantly, the Minister therefore solicited for a 30% price reduction to match the cedi’s appreciation and to pass on economic benefits to consumers. He stressed that, while Multichoice has introduced promotional packages, subscribers prefer a direct price cut over temporary offers.

The Government Minister also noted that feedback from public engagements has shown that many customers were dissatisfied with DSTV’s content, describing it as outdated except for Premier League football, and feel that the current pricing is not justified.

‎Multichoice Ghana has until July 21 to formally respond to the government’s request to address the concerns.The Minister expects a concrete proposal by this date, allowing time for further engagement before the end of July.

‎Ghana’s Minister also touched on the issues of piracy and regulatory compliance, expressing concern about the growing challenge of cross-border piracy, especially the use of unauthorized DSTV boxes from other countries. He noted that such practices have a negative impact on local service providers and government revenue.

‎He also advocated for the local Content component which he indicated will create jobs and increase revenue for Ghanaian film producers, stating the government was working on a new broadcasting bill, with plans to gradually increase local content requirements on all platforms. The Minister highlighted the importance of supporting local production houses and job creation through these reforms.

‎Dstv’s Dr. Modimoeng acknowledged the government’s concerns and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to dialogue.

‎Dstv team responded positively to the Minister’s request and agreed to feedback by the set date (21st of July), emphasizing the need to balance public interest with business sustainability, reiterating that Multichoice was committed to intensifying efforts to combat piracy and to provide regular updates on progress.

‎This meeting also underscored the government’s commitment to regulatory discipline, consumer protection, and the promotion of local content in Ghana’s broadcasting sector.