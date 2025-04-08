Apple’s iPad Mini 7 Faces Price Drop Amidst AI Feature Uncertainty

Apple’s latest iteration of its compact tablet, the iPad Mini 7, has experienced its steepest price reduction of the year, now available for $399 at Amazon, a full $100 off its original $500 price tag.

This development comes at a time when the device’s key selling point, its integration with Apple’s new artificial intelligence suite, Apple Intelligence, is drawing mixed reviews and raising questions about its primary value proposition.

This portability makes it an attractive option for users seeking a lightweight entertainment device.

However, the initial enthusiasm surrounding the iPad Mini 7 has been tempered by assessments of its AI capabilities. Despite featuring the powerful A17 Pro chip, the same processor found in Apple’s high-end iPhone 15 Pro models, and compatibility with Apple Intelligence, Diaz found the AI features to be underwhelming.

The iPad Mini 7 includes features such as Writing Tools, a redesigned Siri, Priority Notifications and Messages, Summarization tools, Smart Reply, and a Clean Up tool in Photos, all powered by Apple Intelligence. While these features hold promise, Diaz’s experience suggests they are not yet a compelling reason to purchase the device, especially when compared to more established AI tools.