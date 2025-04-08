Musk’s X to Enforce Stricter Rules on Parody and Fake Accounts

The social media platform X owned by Elon Musk, is introducing stricter rules for parody and fake accounts. Starting April 10, accounts that impersonate another user or person must include keywords like “fake” or “parody” in their usernames. Additionally, parody account holders will be required to use different images from the accounts they represent.

The move comes after some users complained about confusion caused by parody accounts, including those impersonating Musk. The platform had previously introduced labels for parody accounts in January, but the effectiveness of these measures has been disputed.

The European Union has also weighed in, stating that X’s blue tick verification system breaches its online content rules. The EU claims that the “verified” blue tick accounts have the potential to deceive users. Musk has responded by calling the EU’s rules “misinformation.”

The new rules will also apply to fan and commentary accounts. X encourages affected accounts to update their profiles by the enforcement date. Some users have welcomed the changes, with one commenting, “Hopefully this includes all the thousands of fake variations of Elon Musk accounts.”

The platform has struggled with parody accounts, with some using them to promote cryptocurrency and car giveaways. A recent post by a parody account with over a million followers offered users a chance to win a Tesla, receiving 428,000 likes and over 200,000 replies.

X’s efforts to prevent misleading impersonation while allowing free speech and discussion have been ongoing. The platform’s blue tick verification system and labels for parody accounts have been part of this effort. However, the new rules aim to provide clearer guidelines and reduce confusion among users.