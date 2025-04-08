Bill Gates Shares Original Microsoft Source Code

In a week of personal and professional revelations, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has shared the original source code that launched his tech empire, while his former wife, Melinda French Gates, is preparing to release a book detailing the end of their marriage.

Marking Microsoft’s 50th anniversary, Bill Gates posted the original source code on his Gates Notes blog on Wednesday, reflecting on the early days of the company, calling the code “the coolest code I’ve ever written.”

Gates was inspired by a January 1975 copy of Popular Electronics magazine, which featured the Altair 8800, a personal computer by MITS. Gates and Paul Allen contacted MITS, claiming to have a BASIC version for the Altair.

The pair then spent two months coding day and night to create the software, which became Altair BASIC, the first product of their company, Micro-Soft.