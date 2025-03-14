Apple to Support Encrypted RCS Messaging with Android in Future Updates

Apple has announced it will implement end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging on its iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS platforms in upcoming software updates, enabling secure cross-platform communication with Android users.

The move follows the adoption of a new RCS standard by the GSM Association (GSMA) that incorporates E2EE based on the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol.

The GSMA, representing mobile operators worldwide, confirmed the update, highlighting its collaborative effort with “mobile operators, device manufacturers, and technology providers,” including Apple, to enhance user privacy and security.

This development marks a step towards interoperable encrypted messaging between the two dominant mobile operating systems.

“End-to-end encryption is a powerful privacy and security technology that iMessage has supported since the beginning, and now we are pleased to have helped lead a cross industry effort to bring end-to-end encryption to the RCS Universal Profile published by the GSMA,” stated Apple spokesperson Shane Bauer.

The implementation of E2EE for RCS messages will ensure that only the sender and recipient can access the content of their conversations, preventing interception by third parties, including messaging providers and cellular carriers.

This addresses a longstanding concern about the security of RCS messaging, which previously lacked consistent cross-platform E2EE.

Apple’s decision to support encrypted RCS comes after the company integrated RCS support into iPhones with the iOS 18 update in September.

This development is expected to improve the privacy and security of communication for millions of users who rely on both Apple and Android devices.