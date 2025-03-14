Meta to Replace fact-checking system with X’s Community-Driven Approach.

Meta has announced that its upcoming Community Notes feature, designed to combat misinformation through crowdsourcing, will incorporate the open-source algorithm developed by Elon Musk’s X for its similar service.

This move comes as Meta seeks to replace its previous third-party fact-checking system with a community-driven approach.

By Vongai Masuka

The company has revealed that leveraging X’s open-source technology will allow them to build upon existing research and improve the system for Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

Meta plans to adapt and modify the algorithm over time to better suit its platforms.

“As X’s algorithm and program information is open source — meaning free and available for anyone to use— we can build on what X has done, learn from the researchers who have studied it, and improve the system for our own platforms,” Meta stated in a social media post.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Community Notes in January as a replacement for third-party fact-checking in the United States, which the company had previously discontinued.

The Community Notes feature will allow users to provide context to potentially misleading content.

Meta has also announced that contributors will be able to add notes to almost all content, including posts from Meta, its executives, politicians, and public figures, but not advertisements.

“Notes will provide extra context, but they won’t impact who can see the content or how widely it can be shared,”

Meta does not plan to open-source its own version of the system immediately but is considering it for the future. Approximately 200,000 users have already signed up to contribute to Community Notes.

The company intends to expand Community Notes nationwide following the initial beta testing phase, with ongoing improvements based on user feedback.