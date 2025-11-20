Amazon has officially launched its Leo service, marking its formal entry into the global satellite-internet business. With this launch, Amazon brings to life what it had long developed under the codename Project Kuiper. The tech giant aims to deliver fast and dependable internet to places that still struggle with connectivity, even when they are close to major cities.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

According to Amazon, the deployment of thousands of Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellites will allow signals to reach users without dependence on conventional ground infrastructure, which often faces cost and terrain challenges. The company further says Leo will help support everyday needs such as online learning, modern farming tools, and digital payments in remote regions.

In India, it could offer people more choices in places where strong broadband is still hard to find. By introducing Leo, Amazon is stepping directly into competition with Starlink and raising the stakes in the global satellite-internet market this year.

Amazon says the idea for Leo came from a simple observation. Even in countries with strong digital growth, there are pockets where the internet drops or disappears altogether. These challenges are common in forest regions, mountains, islands and places with scattered populations. Laying cables or setting up towers in such locations is difficult and sometimes not practical.

To solve this, Amazon decided to design a network that could reach every corner from above. The project first operated under the name Project Kuiper. After several launches proved successful, the company officially adopted the name Amazon Leo, a reference to the height at which these satellites orbit the planet.

The Leo network is built around three main parts. The first is a set of ground centres that send and receive signals. These centres also help keep the satellites in good shape by tracking their position and health. The second part is the satellite fleet. These satellites orbit a few hundred kilometres above Earth and continuously move around the planet, passing signals between users and ground centres below.

The final part is the user equipment. Amazon is preparing three types of small receiving devices for homes, shops and businesses. These devices will allow customers to connect to the internet through the satellites above, without depending on cable lines or fibre networks.

Amazon plans to deploy more than 3,000 satellites in the first phase to build a strong satellite network. The company has already placed 153 satellites in space and says it will continue launching regularly.

Amazon has also signed over 80 launch agreements with partners such as SpaceX, Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance to ensure the launch of its satellites. This is one of the biggest launch arrangements made by any private company so far. Amazon has a large facility in the United States that can produce up to five satellites a day. After production, the satellites are sent to a special centre near the Kennedy Space Center for final checks before each launch.

Amazon plans to offer different speed options based on customer needs.

1.Leo Nano: up to 100 Mbps, suitable for general home use.

2.Leo Pro: up to 400 Mbps, designed for offices and small businesses.

3.Leo Ultra: up to 1 Gbps, ideal for large organisations and heavy data users.

These speeds are expected to support smooth video calls, online learning, high-quality streaming and even competitive gaming. Since the satellites orbit closer to Earth than older systems, Amazon says users will experience lower delays during online activities.Amazon is planning to start offering Leo to select enterprise customers by late 2025. Once more satellites are in orbit, a broader public rollout is planned for 2026.

The company feels that Leo will be able to help bridge the digital divide and reach out to communities left behind because of geographical or cost barriers. This is because rural and semi-urban areas in countries such as India still have connectivity issues.