All Set For the Land Tenure: Unlocking Potential of Young People

CEO & Chairperson of Sakunda Holdings and the Land Tenure Implementation Committee Kudakwashe Tagwirei will be the Guest of Honour at the “Land Tenure: Unlocking the Potential of Young People” event to be held tomorrow at Masvingo Polytechnic.

This event promises to be a powerful conversation about empowering Zimbabwe’s youth through secure land ownership.

Minister of Information Communication Technologies Tatenda Mavetera, Hon Ezra Chadzamira and deputy minister Yeukai Simbanegavi are going to be one of the key speakers.

Key Highlights of the Land Tenure Implementation Programme:

– Secure Land Ownership: Grants beneficiaries secure ownership of land, enabling them to access affordable financing and boost agricultural productivity.

– Agricultural Development: Aims to unlock the potential of young people and empower them to contribute to national development through agriculture.

– Economic Impact: Potential to transform the agricultural sector and create wealth for citizens, with farming producing millionaires, as cited by Tagwirei.

The event is an opportunity to engage with Tagwirei and explore the possibilities of agricultural development in Zimbabwe. Don’t miss out on this powerful conversation about shaping the future of land tenure and youth empowerment .