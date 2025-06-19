Mukuru Recognised As One Of The World’s Most Influential Cross-border Payment Providers

Mukuru, an internationally recognised financial services platform, has earned a spot on the FXC Intelligence Cross-Border Payments 100 list for 2025, joining a select group of international fintech leaders influencing the future of cross-border financial services. Its continual inclusion demonstrates the company’s persistent commitment to financial inclusion, especially in emerging regions.

FXC Intelligence, a worldwide recognised specialist on cross-border payments data and analytics, has emphasised Mukuru’s continued efforts to provide digital financial access to neglected populations. As the industry rapidly changes, the company continues to play an important role in allowing millions of Africans to actively engage in the global financial market. It has consistently provided secure, accessible, and reasonably priced payment options which is critical for both individuals and businesses navigating increasingly digital financial ecosystems.

Mukuru, a globally recognised financial services platform, has once again cemented its position as a key player in the cross-border payments industry by earning a spot on FXC Intelligence’s Cross-Border Payments 100 list for 2025. This annual ranking highlights the most influential fintech companies shaping the future of international financial services, and Mukuru’s inclusion underscores its unwavering commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and accessibility particularly in emerging markets.

Mukuru is a leading next-generation financial services platform, specialising in cross-border payments, mobile wallets, and financial inclusion solutions. Operating across Africa and beyond, Mukuru serves millions of customers with fast, secure, and affordable financial services.

As digital financial ecosystems evolve, Mukuru continuously remains at the forefront, empowering millions of Africans with secure, affordable, and accessible payment solutions, enabling them to participate in the global economy.

The Cross-Border Payments 100 list by FXC Intelligence is a highly regarded industry benchmark, identifying companies that drive innovation, efficiency, and accessibility in international money transfers. Mukuru’s inclusion for multiple consecutive years highlights its sustained influence in a competitive and rapidly evolving sector.

Mukuru has distinguished itself through its customer-centric approach, leveraging technology to reduce costs, enhance speed, and improve reliability for users who rely on cross-border remittances. For many in Africa and other emerging regions, the company serves as a financial lifeline, connecting migrant workers with their families and supporting small businesses that depend on international transactions.

Through its mobile money integrations, cash pickup networks, and digital wallets, Mukuru ensures that even those without formal bank accounts can send and receive money seamlessly. The platform’s low-cost remittance services are particularly vital for low-income earners who depend on every dollar sent home by relatives working abroad.

These advancements have positioned Mukuru as a pioneer in fintech, particularly in regions where traditional banking infrastructure is lacking.