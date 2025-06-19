AI Regulation Not Top Priority For Africa; Expert lnsights

As the world grapples with the opportunities and challenges presented by Artificial Intelligence (AI) African leaders and innovators are calling for a development- focused approach to AI adoption, Chief Executive Officer of Rubiem Solutions and Chairman of the AI Institute of Africa, Dr Dennis Magaya emphasized the need for Africa to prioritize AI for development during a panel discussion at the launch of the 2025 UNDP Human Development Report. Magaya noted that while regulation is important, it may not be the top priority for Africa.

Magaya highlighted the potential of AI to bring inclusivity to marginalized communities. “We want to use AI to include marginalized communities and suggested that Africa should focus on developing solutions that can address specific challenges, such as identifying defects and supporting small-scale farmers.

Magaya emphasized the need to contextualize AI in informal economies, where cash-driven transactions are prevalent. “How do we put AI in Mbare in order for them to accelerate what they are doing?” He suggested that AI can be used to help small-scale entrepreneurs scale up their businesses and increase productivity.

Magaya highlighted the potential of AI to create jobs in agriculture and other sectors. “When you talk jobs you must think agriculture and mine. In this country. So how do we then use AI to increase jobs created by agriculture?” He emphasized the need for AI solutions that can address specific challenges in Africa and support economic development.

Magaya’s comments underscore the need to bridge the digital divide and ensure that AI benefits all segments of society, including those in rural areas and informal economies. By prioritizing AI for development and contextualizing its use in Africa, the continent can harness the potential of AI to drive economic growth and improve livelihoods.

