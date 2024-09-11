Advancing AI Ethics and Data and Digital Rights For Journalists

By Ross Moyo

The Thomson Reuters Foundation is offering a new training opportunity to raise public awareness and understanding of some of the human rights risks introduced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data and Digital Rights (DDR). The programme is designed to equip journalists from South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe with the essential knowledge and skills to navigate the challenges related to covering AI and digital rights-related stories.

This builds on TRF’s mission to support free, fair and informed societies and its expertise in using the power of journalism and the law to advance media freedom, promote inclusive economies and protect human rights.

The training will deepen reporters’ understanding of the principles of AI ethics, data privacy, and the use of AI in journalism. The course will cover various topics, including the ethical implications of AI, data collection and protection, bias (and fairness) in AI systems, regulatory gaps, AI and mis/dis information, and AI tools for journalists, amongst others. The programme will also cover the Reuters standards of journalism and will involve a blend of lively interactive sessions, expert guest speakers and practical exercises, to sustain a highly engaging and relevant training experience. TRF will deliver the hybrid training in English, combining 1 day of online sessions, offline work, and 4 days of face-to-face sessions in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Course Objectives

Develop a better understanding of AI and digital rights.

Explore ways to assess the credibility and validity of AI-driven research and solutions.

Examine the human rights, political, socioeconomic, and regulatory aspects of AI.

Enhance reporting, writing, and pitching skills of AI-related stories.

Utilize AI-driven tools in newsrooms to support reporting stories and drive efficiency.

Course Learning Outcomes

Following the programme, participants will:

Gain a better understanding of AI and its human rights impact, as well as the existing gaps in policies;

Understand the terminology related to the topic, stripping down jargon when necessary to expose and articulate the real-life impact of technology;

Improve critical and strategic thinking around a complex and fast-evolving topic, looking ahead for likely outcomes;

Understand and debunk misinformation related to the topic;

Leverage AI tools in journalism work and research;

Improve the quality of news articulating the impact of technology on the wider society in their local geographies;

Leverage the multi-stakeholder approach facilitated by the programme to facilitate better collaboration, information sharing, and coordination.

Who Can Apply

Applicants must be full-time journalists or regular contributors working for media organisations in South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Applicants should have a minimum of two years’ professional experience and should explain through their application why they will benefit from participation in this course, and how they plan to use the learning in their professional work.

Once selected, applicants will also be asked to provide a letter from their editor supporting their participation in the programme. This will only be requested by TRF once applicants have been selected for the course.

Applicants must have access to a minimum internet speed of 8 MB/second. (You can check the speed of your device at www.speedtest.net). Applicants will also need access to a computer to participate in the online training; participation from a mobile or smart phone will not be possible.

Applicants will be asked to upload the following documents as part of the application process:

Two relevant work samples (maximum file size 5 MB). TV/Radio journalists may submit transcripts of broadcasts, a brief summary, and/or links to online versions. Participants are encouraged to provide details of circulation and reach of their publications if possible.

A biography of up to 200 words outlining your career.

A statement of up to 200 words describing how you expect to benefit from this course, how you plan to use the learnings in your professional work, and any factors affecting your work as a journalist which may be considered relevant to your application.

Course Logistics

Online training: Tuesday 05 November, 09:00 – 13:00 SAST

Face-to-face training in Johannesburg: 11, 12 13 and 14 November, 09:00 – 17:00 SAST

Course structure: The course will begin with one half day (4-hour session) of online training where you and your trainers will have a chance to get to know each other as well as your fellow participants. You will then receive four full days of in-person training in Johannesburg. During the face-to-face training, you will have opportunities to meet and network with representatives from civil society organisations working in this area who will be receiving a separate media training at the same time.

Participation costs: Participation in this programme is free. If you are based outside of Johannesburg, your travel (e.g. flight) and accommodation costs will be covered by TRF. All participants will receive a modest per diem allowance during the in-person training.

Mentoring Programme

At the end of the course, participants will pitch story ideas for the opportunity to participate in a two-month mentoring programme where they will be supported to develop a story related to AI ethics and/or data and digital rights, receiving 8 hours of one-to-one mentoring and a story grant of $400 USD.

Meet Our Experts

Sara El-Khalili

Sara is a journalism educator and communications leader with 20+ years of experience researching, distilling, and disseminating complex and globally impactful stories for cross-cultural audiences. Sara has led external and internal communications at US-based AI-driven startups and scale-ups for nearly a decade across North America, LatAm, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In her consultancy role as an international media and journalism trainer with Thomson Reuters Foundation (TRF) for 12 years, Sara trains and mentors journalists and professionals on behalf of the Foundation for global organisations, including WFP, UNDP, IOM, and UNESCO, among others. Her work for TRF also spanned conducting tech and journalism scoping research, designing course curricula, producing toolkits, and monitoring and evaluating media content. She led the course design, training delivery, and mentoring program of the Foundation’s first course on AI Ethics, Data, and Digital Rights for East African journalists and civil society organisations. Among her other experiences, she was an adjunct professor of journalism for seven years at The American University in Cairo, where she headed the School of Business HBR-like AUC Business Review quarterly magazine as Managing Editor and served as interim Faculty Advisor of the student-led campus newspaper, The Caravan. Sara started her early career as a journalist covering news for The Associated Press, Cairo Times, and Reuters. She is passionate about harnessing the power of humanising storytelling to raise awareness, drive impact, and effect change.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: MONDAY 30 SEPTEMBER 2024

Please note there are limited spaces available; TRF will consider all applications on merit.

If you have any difficulties applying, please email [email protected]

Apply

