TechnoMag Hosts X Space on Starlink’s Entry into Zimbabwe’s Telecom Market

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s leading online technology magazine, TechnoMag, hosted X space last night with Frampol CEO Neil Padmore, Willard Shoko, and William Chui as guest speakers.

The discussion focused on the pros and cons, technical aspects, and impact of Starlink’s emergence in the Zimbabwean telecommunications market.

Over 2,500 listeners tuned in, including a UK-based Zimbabwean under the X handle @elgado who shared his experience with Starlink kits, highlighting their effectiveness in areas with limited fiber network connectivity and high speeds.

POTRAZ Director General, Dr. Gift Callistos Machengete, who was unable to join the discussion due to an emergency commitment, said in a statement prior to the Space, “Meanwhile, POTRAZ is convinced that the addition of the LEO Technology layer onto the Zimbabwean ecosystem of Network Technologies will enhance ubiquitous and meaningful broadband connectivity throughout Zimbabwe. Connecting the unconnected and bridging the digital divide remain key priorities for Zimbabwe as we journey towards vision 2030.”

Starlink’s entry is expected to reduce internet costs and enhance digital services in Zimbabwe, aligning with the country’s vision 2030 goals.

As a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite operator owned by SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, Starlink’s presence will revolutionize Zimbabwe’s digital landscape.