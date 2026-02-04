By Ross Moyo

The Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF) is set to take over 30 state-owned enterprises as part of its strategy to drive economic transformation. MIF CEO Dr John Mangudya revealed this during a public lecture at the Harare Institute of Technology. The transfer of these enterprises is expected to improve their performance and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

The MIF was established in 2014 as the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe and was later renamed in 2023. Dr Mangudya emphasized that the fund is committed to promoting sustainable development and improving the lives of Zimbabweans.

“The 30 state-owned enterprises to be transferred include companies in the energy, telecommunications, and manufacturing sectors,” Dr Mangudya said. He added, “We will work to improve the governance and performance of these companies.”

The move is seen as a key step in Zimbabwe’s efforts to revive its economy and attract investment. The MIF is expected to play a crucial role in driving economic growth and development in the country.

Dr Mangudya said the MIF is committed to transparency and accountability in its operations. He emphasized, “The MIF is committed to transparency and accountability in its operations.”

The MIF is also working to improve the country’s infrastructure, including the energy and telecommunications sectors. Dr Mangudya said the fund is committed to supporting the government’s efforts to improve the country’s economic prospects.

Organized by Zimpapers in partnership with the Harare Institute of Technology and the Mutapa Investment Fund, the public lecture was attended by senior government officials, business leaders, and academics.