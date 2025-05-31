By Ross Moyo

🌟 **Celebrating Unparalleled Leadership Excellence** 🌟

**Heartfelt Congratulations to Eng. Raphael Mushanawani**

**Group Chief Executive Officer – NetOne**

We are thrilled to extend our warmest congratulations to Eng. Raphael Mushanawani on being honored as the **Business Leader of the Year 2025** at the prestigious **Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Awards**. This remarkable accolade is a testament to your extraordinary leadership, unwavering commitment, and visionary strategies that have propelled NetOne to the forefront of Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector.

Under your transformative stewardship, NetOne has experienced phenomenal growth, solidified stakeholder confidence, and embraced cutting-edge innovation. You have bridged the digital divide, connected communities, and empowered our nation, inspiring excellence throughout the industry while cultivating a culture of integrity and inclusivity.

This award shines brightly as a beacon of your achievements and the profound impact you’ve made both within NetOne and across the national economic landscape. Your legacy exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose, passion, and a people-centered vision, setting a high standard for others to follow.

Congratulations once again, Eng. Mushanawani! A special acknowledgment to our esteemed Guest of Honor, **Hon. Minister of State for Manicaland Province, Advocate M. Mugadza**, for joining us in this celebration. **Makorokoto! Amhlope! Siyabonga** for raising the bar and flying the NetOne flag high! Your extraordinary dedication continues to inspire a brighter future.