By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has announced a temporary road closure for rehabilitation works on a key stretch from J.M. Nkomo St to Masiyephambili Drive, effective February 16 to April 30, 2026. Alternative routes are available for light and heavy vehicles, with “stop-and-go” mechanisms in place.

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has allocated ZiG11.6 billion for the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 in 2025, more than doubling last year’s allocation of ZiG4.6 billion. This funding will support maintenance and upgrade projects across the country.

“We are committed to improving road infrastructure,” said Dr. George Manyaya, ZINARA board chairperson. “Our goal is to ensure effective maintenance and construction projects nationwide.” The rehabilitation works aim to improve road safety and reduce transportation costs.

ZINARA has received road maintenance plans from all 94 road authorities and is preparing for first-quarter disbursements. In 2024, total disbursements reached ZiG4.6 billion, driven by improved revenue collection and an expanded scope of public interest projects.

A total of 53 road authorities utilized over 90% of their allocations, with 15 exhausting their full budgets. ZINARA will provide two million litres of fuel to assist road authorities in overcoming operational challenges. The increased budget is expected to enhance road rehabilitation efforts, ensuring effective maintenance and construction projects nationwide.

The temporary road closure is a necessary step towards improving the country’s road network. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes to minimize disruptions.