Zimswitch Technologies Builds Headoffice That Embodies lnnovation And Sustainability

Zimswitch technologies, a payments company has embarked on an ambitious project to build a new head office that embodies sustainability and innovation. On June 30, 2025, the company held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new office park, with Acting Reserve Bank Governor Dr. Jesimen Chipika as the guest of honor.

The new building, expected to be completed in about a year and a half, will feature cutting-edge sustainable design elements, including:

Solar power to reduce reliance on non-renewable energy sources

Rainwater harvesting to conserve water resources

Underground cooling tubes to minimize energy consumption

Indoor plants to maintain fresh air quality

The building’s design aims to strike a balance between nature and technology, creating a unique and innovative workspace. Zimswitch’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its thoughtful approach to building design, and the outcome is eagerly anticipated.

The new head office will not only serve as a symbol of the company’s dedication to sustainability but also provide a modern and efficient workspace for its employees. With construction underway, Zimswitch is poised to take a significant step forward in its journey towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.