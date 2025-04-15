Zimpost Gears Up for Post Insurance Road Race to Promote Wellness

Zimpost has announced the Post Insurance Road Race, set for May 10, 2025, as part of efforts to promote health, fitness, and community engagement. The event will begin at 6:00 AM and feature multiple race categories—21km, 10km, 5km, and 1km—designed to accommodate both seasoned runners and casual participants.

Organized in collaboration with Global Risk Underwriting Managers (GRUMA) and Mr Pace, the road race is expected to draw participants from across the country, turning city streets into a vibrant venue for fitness and celebration. Registration is now open via the official ticketing platform, onlineticketshypenation.co.zw, giving participants ample time to prepare.

With inclusive race options and a focus on community involvement, the event underscores Zimpost’s commitment to fostering wellness as an attainable lifestyle for all Zimbabweans. As preparations gather pace, organizers have promised a well-coordinated, energetic event that blends competition with fun.