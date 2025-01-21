Zimbabwe’s Internet Penetration Surges to 83.52%: A Digital Leap Forward

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has released its Q3 2024 report, showcasing a remarkable leap in the country’s internet penetration rate. According to the report, Zimbabwe’s internet penetration reached an impressive 83.52%, up from 78.55% in the second quarter. This marks a significant 4.97 percentage point increase, continuing a steady upward trend observed over the past five years.

The report highlights how growing internet and data subscriptions have been driving this transformation, signaling the nation’s commitment to digital connectivity. Compared to Q3 2023, where the penetration rate stood at 70.10%, this growth underscores the rapid pace of technological adoption in the country.

Commenting on the achievement, a spokesperson from POTRAZ noted, “The consistent rise in internet penetration reflects the combined efforts of public and private stakeholders in making internet access more inclusive and accessible. This is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and empowering communities through technology.”

From Q4 2023’s 73.30% to Q1 2024’s 75.36%, the upward trajectory is a testament to the expanding infrastructure and increased affordability of internet services in Zimbabwe. With this momentum, the nation is poised to unlock more opportunities in education, commerce, and innovation.

As Zimbabwe edges closer to universal connectivity, the latest data from POTRAZ serves as both a benchmark and an inspiration for stakeholders to continue investing in digital transformation initiatives. The future of connectivity looks brighter than ever, with the country positioning itself as a leader in Africa’s digital landscape.