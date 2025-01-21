Zimbabwe Records 94.2%Surge ln ICT Adoption Among Businesses

A recent survey conducted by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) in partnership with the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstats) has revealed a remarkable 94.2% increase in the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) among businesses in Zimbabwe.

The survey was conducted between 2023 and 2024, shows that the majority of businesses in Zimbabwe are now using the internet to perform various activities, including receiving orders (62.1%), placing orders (59.8%), sending and receiving emails (94.8%), and using social media (88.4%).

The finance and insurance sector, as well as the information communication sector, recorded a 100% internet usage rate, highlighting the importance of ICT in these industries.

The survey also revealed that 72.5% of businesses accessed the internet via fixed wired broadband networks, while 35.3% used mobile cellular broadband networks.

Zimbabwe’s ICT sector has seen significant growth in recent years, with the country currently ranked 23rd out of 47 African countries in ICT development, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

ICT and Courier Services minister Tatenda Mavetera praised the survey’s findings, saying that the increased use of ICT among businesses signals significant progress for Zimbabwe’s ICT sector.

“The impressive increase of ICTs and social media usage by businesses for the year 2023 and 2024 signals significant progress for Zimbabwe’s ICT sector,” she said. “When businesses increasingly adopt ICTs, it also boosts productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness.”

The survey’s findings also highlighted the need for improved household access to internet, which can increase effective communication between businesses and customers online.

According to the Potraz Sector Performance report, the total number of active data/internet subscriptions grew by 2.78% to reach 11,552,928 from 11,240,969 in 2023. The internet penetration rate gained 2.06% from 73.30% to 75.36%.