Zimsec’s Online Portal Failure Exposes Need For Tech Upgrade

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) failed to deliver on its promise to provide online access to the 2024 November Ordinary Level results within 72 hours of their release. Despite assurances that the results would be available online, thousands of students and parents were left frustrated and disappointed when the Zimsec portal failed to deliver.

The results were released on Friday, but the Zimsec portal was plagued by technical glitches, rendering it inaccessible to many users. The portal’s failure to provide online access to the results has left students and parents with no choice but to physically visit their schools to access their results.

“I’m extremely disappointed in Zimsec’s failure to deliver online access to our results,” said a frustrated student. “We were promised that the results would be available online within 72 hours, but that hasn’t happened. It’s unacceptable.”

Parents have also expressed their disappointment and frustration at Zimsec’s failure to provide online access to the results. “It’s not fair that we have to physically go to the school to access our children’s results,” said a parent Maria Cherumo, “Zimsec should have been prepared to handle the traffic on their portal. This is a basic service that they should be able to provide.”

The incident has highlighted the urgent need for Zimsec to invest in robust and reliable technology that can handle the demand for online services. With the increasing reliance on digital platforms, Zimsec must prioritize upgrading its systems to ensure efficient and effective service delivery, and avoid similar failures in the future.