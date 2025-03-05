55 Finalists Announced for the Inaugural Africa Tech Summit Awards 2025

The Africa Tech Summit Awards has announced the 2025 finalists, celebrating individuals and companies impacting the technology sector across the continent.

The winners will be revealed at the awards gathering on February 13th during the seventh edition of Africa Tech Summit Nairobi. The summit, taking place on February 12th and 13th, 2025, will bring together over 2,000 industry leaders and more than 1000 companies, providing a platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

The Africa Tech Summit Awards highlight achievements in 11 sector categories and two individual categories, celebrating the companies and leaders shaping Africa’s tech landscape and addressing critical challenges on the continent. The 55 companies were selected from a pool of over 300 applications received. A panel of independent judges evaluated all applications based on innovation, impact, scalability, and relevance to the African market.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Lauren Adair, Director of Africa Tech Summit commented: “We’re delighted to announce the finalists for the inaugural Africa Tech Summit Awards. With over 300 entries, our judges had the tough task of narrowing it down to only 5 finalists in each category. All the finalists are transforming their sectors and driving growth across the continent, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements in Nairobi next month