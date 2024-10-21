Zimbabwe Ups Cybersecurity Efforts As Rural Connectivity Grows

Minister of ICT, Postal, and Courier Services Dr Tatenda Mavetera has emphasized the importance of cybersecurity awareness in rural areas, citing increasing connectivity and mobile payment adoption.

She highlighted that as rural communities go digital, they face similar cyber risks as urban centers which including cyberbullying, fraud, Identity theft and hacking.

Dr Mavetera was speaking at Cybersecurity conference in rural communities at Chivi Growth point in Masvingo.

“As connectivity grows in rural areas, we are seeing an increase in everyday cyber risks such as cyberbullying, fraud, identity theft, and hacking. These threats can affect anyone, whether you’re a student, farmer, business owner, or public servant. With the rise of mobile payments, social media use, and online services in rural areas, it is essential to recognize that cybercriminals do not discriminate by geographyIt is now more important than ever for all of us to understand that cybersecurity is a collective effort.

Each of us must take responsibility to safeguard our personal information, be cautious when using smartphones, and protect our online accounts”, she said.

Mavetera stressed that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, urging individuals, community leaders, teachers, parents, and business owners to become cybersecurity ambassadors.