inDrive Launches Courier Service

lnternational ride service inDrive has expanded its services, launching a cutting-edge courier option to complement its existing ride-share and intercity offerings in Zimbabwe ,this move aims to disrupt unfair pricing and delivery norms in the freight sector.

Kudzai Jeke, inDrive’s Zimbabwe representative, emphasized the company’s nationwide expansion goals, currently serving Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, and Mutare. “Our courier launch demonstrates our commitment to providing Zimbabweans with accessible, fair mobility solutions.

The new service enables individuals and businesses to send packages efficiently and safely, saving time and hassles and this expansion also unlocks logistics scaling opportunities for local businesses, fueling growth in Zimbabwe’s digital economy.