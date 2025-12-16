Zimbabwe is preparing to take a significant leap in its renewable energy ambitions with plans to begin construction of a 600-megawatt floating solar power plant on Lake Kariba in 2026, marking one of the country’s most forward-looking energy projects to date. The initiative signals a strategic shift toward diversifying power generation sources at a time when climate variability continues to expose the vulnerabilities of hydropower-dependent systems.

The project will be rolled out in phases, with the initial stage being developed on land adjacent to Lake Kariba before extending onto the water surface. Floating solar technology, which involves installing photovoltaic panels on water bodies, is gaining global traction for its ability to optimise land use, reduce water evaporation and improve panel efficiency due to the cooling effect of water.

Lake Kariba, Africa’s largest man-made reservoir, has long been the backbone of Zimbabwe’s electricity generation through hydropower. However, recurring droughts and declining water levels have repeatedly disrupted power output, triggering prolonged load shedding that has weighed heavily on households, industry and the digital economy. By integrating large-scale solar generation into the Kariba ecosystem, Zimbabwe aims to reduce its overreliance on hydropower while strengthening energy security.

The project’s scale places it among the more ambitious floating solar developments on the continent and reflects growing confidence in renewable technologies as viable alternatives to traditional energy sources. If successfully implemented, the plant could significantly boost national generation capacity while supporting Zimbabwe’s broader transition toward cleaner energy.

Because Lake Kariba is jointly managed by Zimbabwe and Zambia, the project will require bilateral approval, adding a layer of regional coordination to its execution. This shared governance underscores the strategic importance of the lake, not only as a power asset but also as a transboundary resource whose management has implications for energy, environment and regional cooperation.

Beyond power generation, the floating solar project aligns with wider technological and economic goals, including the need for stable electricity to support digital infrastructure, data services, mining operations and industrial production. Reliable energy remains a critical foundation for Zimbabwe’s aspirations in technology-driven growth and innovation.

As construction preparations move toward 2026, the project will be closely watched as a test of Zimbabwe’s ability to deliver large-scale, technology-intensive infrastructure. If realised as planned, the Lake Kariba floating solar plant could become a defining symbol of the country’s evolving energy mix and a blueprint for renewable innovation in the region.