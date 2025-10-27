Zimbabwe has appended its signature to the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) during the official ceremony marking the opening of the Convention for signature by UN Member States.

The Zimbabwean delegation, led by Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, included Ambassador Eleshkumar Patel, the Special Presidential Investment Advisor, alongside senior officials from the Ministry and the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Viet Nam.

By signing the Convention, Zimbabwe joins over 60 nations in a landmark commitment to strengthen international cooperation against cyber threats. This milestone supports President Cde. E.D. Mnangagwa’s vision of a digitally empowered and globally connected nation — safeguarding citizens, businesses, and national interests in the digital era.

The Convention opens new opportunities for capacity building, digital forensics training, legal harmonization, and international technical assistance to strengthen Zimbabwe’s cyber resilience.

Next Steps: Zimbabwe will undertake a legal gap analysis, align national legislation with global standards, and build capacity within law enforcement and justice institutions to effectively implement the Convention.

The Hanoi Summit continues through the weekend, uniting global leaders and experts in advancing cooperation for a safer, inclusive cyberspace for all.