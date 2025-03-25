Zimpost Partners POSB to Bring Banking Services to Local Post Offices

Zimpost has partnered with the People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) to launch agency banking services at selected post offices across Zimbabwe, making banking more accessible, especially in underserved communities. The initiative, announced under the banner “Banking for All,” seeks to transform post offices into convenient banking hubs.

Through this partnership, participating Zimpost branches will now offer core POSB services, including USD and ZiG cash deposits and withdrawals, account opening, and form acceptance for loan applications. Customers will also be able to access bancassurance services from providers such as Nyaradzo, First Mutual Life, and EcoSure.

This move is part of Zimpost’s ongoing mission to deliver possibilities and provide community-based solutions, as part of its 135th anniversary celebrations. The expanded banking services are already available at several locations including Bulawayo Main, Harare Main Post Office, Mutare, Masvingo, Gutu Mpandawana, Plumtree and Mt Darwin.

The collaboration is expected to bridge the gap in financial services, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas, by leveraging Zimpost’s extensive national footprint and POSB’s inclusive banking model.