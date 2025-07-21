Zimbabwe Modernizing Grain Storage with over 2000 Smart Ai-Powered Silos

By Ross Moyo

Following the Government’s recent commissioning by President Emmerson Mnangagwa of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered silos in Kwekwe on May 5 2025 to improve storage efficiency and reduce spoilage as part of a broader strategy to safeguard national grain reserves, Zimbabwe is further opening over 2000 newly inaugurated smart silos country wide.

In light of this, the Grain Marketing Board is establishing at least 2 000 grain collection points which must be smart and tech savvy.

This expansion of grain collection points doubles down with ongoing Government efforts to modernise grain storage.This is well above the national requirement, creating a potential surplus of up to 1,2 million tonnes depending on final consumption figures according tothe Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Anxious Jongwe Masuka who said the rollout of ward-based collection points was a direct response to challenges faced by farmers in previous years.

“This expansion of our grain collection points is a game-changer for our farmers and for national food security,” he said.

“It significantly reduces the burden on farmers, cutting down on transport costs and minimising post-harvest losses, which is critical for maximising our yields from the summer cropping season.

These 2 000 grain collection points have been established by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) across the country to facilitate smooth marketing of what is expected to be one of the largest harvests in recent years.

Aimed at minimising post-harvest losses, reducing transport costs for farmers and ensuring the country fully benefits from the bumper crop produced during the 2024/2025 summer cropping season.

This large-scale decentralisation of grain collection is considered a significant step towards strengthening national food security, as it brings collection points closer to farming communities, particularly those in remote rural areas.

The heart of Zimbabwe Midlands province will have the highest number of collection points at 372, followed by Masvingo with 226 and Manicaland with 224, reflecting a nationwide effort to make grain marketing more accessible and efficient.

Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report (CLAFA-2), indicated the area put under maize increased from 1,72 million hectares (ha) to 1,83 million whose expansion resulted in an estimated maize output of 2,29 million tonnes. Traditional grains — sorghum, pearl millet and finger millet — are projected to yield 634 650 tonnes, bringing the country’s total cereal output to approximately 2,93 million tonnes.