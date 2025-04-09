Zimbabwe and International Solar Allience Partner to Establish Solar Technology Centre

Zimbabwe has taken a significant step towards embracing renewable energy with the approval of a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to establish a Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STAR-C).

Speaking in a ninth post cabinet press briefing information and publicity and broadcasting services Jenfan Muswere said this centre will be a hub for training, testing, innovation, and knowledge management in solar energy, promoting the adoption of renewable energy technologies.

Located at Chinhoyi University’s Innovation Hub, the STAR-C will focus on building capacity for solar energy deployment, research, development, and innovation. Its primary objectives include providing training and education programs for local stakeholders, ensuring quality and safety standards for solar products and services, and supporting entrepreneurship and innovation in the solar energy sector.

The STAR-C initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance quality infrastructure for solar energy markets, particularly in developing countries. By establishing a strong network of institutional capacities within ISA member states, the project aims to facilitate cross-border harmonization of solar product and service standards, pooling of resources, and joint implementation on a national level.

This partnership is expected to drive economic growth, create local jobs, and promote energy sustainability in Zimbabwe. By transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy sources, Zimbabwe can reduce its reliance on imported fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and improve energy security.

The STAR-C project is jointly implemented by the ISA and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), with funding from the Government of France. Its establishment is a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s journey towards a more sustainable energy future