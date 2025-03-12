Zimbabwe advances AI domestication

Zimbabwe is making significant strides in domesticating Artificial Intelligence (AI), aligning its development with the national values of ethics, inclusivity and sustainability.

The country is one of six pilot nations the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) selected for an AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM), which aims to evaluate AI opportunities and risks.

Speaking at an AI readiness assessment session on Tuesday, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Beaullar Chirume, said Zimbabwe is commitment to ensuring responsible AI governance.

“This particular session, where we are sponsored by UNESCO and supported by the entire UN community, is an initiative where Zimbabwe was selected to be one of the six pilot countries for the readiness assessment methodology,” she said.

She said while AI offers numerous benefits, it also presents risks, particularly concerning cultural integrity, human rights, and potential harm to citizens.

To address these concerns, Zimbabwe will leverage the AI Readiness Assessment to shape a national AI strategy tailored to its specific needs and values, she explained.

“Zimbabwe will use this tool in developing its own AI Strategy as we endeavor to adopt and domesticate AI systems and develop our own bespoke AI applications,” Chirume added.

Speaking at the same occasion, UNESCO regional director and representative to Southern Africa, Nisha underscored the need for global AI governance, regulation, and uniform standards.

She stressed that AI systems must be free from biases that discriminate against marginalized communities, including women, minorities, and people with disabilities.

“We have great interest in mitigating bias—bias against people with disabilities, bias against women and girls, bias against minorities, and bias against anyone who is on the fringe,” she said.

Nisha also highlighted the potential of AI to safeguard intergenerational knowledge while ensuring national security and ethical AI adoption.

As Zimbabwe advances its AI strategy, the government, in collaboration with UNESCO and other stakeholders, aims to develop a framework that ensures ethical, inclusive, and accountable AI deployment, setting a precedent for responsible AI governance in Africa.