Zim “Embracing Research And Innovation For Sustainable Industrialisation” Symposium

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe is “Embracing Research And Innovation For Sustainable Industrialisation” through a research symposium organized by the Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ) and the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) which began on Sunday and is now set to be officially opened by President Mnangagwa today.

Several Research institutions that include Tertiary institutions are showcasing their products at the venue and the symposium is being held at a time when Zimbabwe has adopted Education 5.0 which emphasises the production of goods and services anchored on research and innovation, an advancement from over four decades of Education 3.0.

The official opening for the 13th Zimbabwe International Research Symposium will be officiated by President Mnangagwa in Harare today. The three day symposium, drawing researchers from the African continent and far afield, will run until tomorrow, Tuesday. It is being held under the theme “Embracing Research And Innovation For Sustainable Industrialisation” and is meant to promote research and innovation particularly on renewable energy.