ZETDC Celebrates Customer Service Week ; Relaunches Self Service Portal

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) celebrates Customer Service Week under the theme ‘Above and Beyond’ at Manna Resort , Harare today, the celebration was coupled with the launch of the customer service portal- reloaded .

The portal will allow customers and stakeholders to do more online including making applications for Net Metering, track of applications and one is also able to acquire feedback.

ZETDC Managing Director Engineer Abel Gurupira while addressing valued customers and partners said, “Our team is dedicated to ensure that we formulate innovations, solutions and investment in cutting edge technologies that addresses your everyday pain points, today we are celebrating this week after noticeable achievements in the area of innovations have been able to address fault responsiveness customer touch points, experience smart grid access, revenue assurance and power losses.

As we move forward we will continue to focus on continual improvement enhancing your experience, embracing new technologies and staying responsive to your ever evolving needs”.

Speaking at the same event Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Regional Manager for Mashonaland also said, “As we move forward we are delighted that ZETDC has come this far under hard and drought circumstances and we owe it to ourselves in doing all we can to serve our customers”.