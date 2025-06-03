Zim Embraces AI With A Local Twist

Zimbabwe is investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) localization in order to preserve it’s cultural heritage henceforth the government is prioritizing local innovation to ensure AI tools align with the nation’s values and aspirations.

Director of International Communication in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Richard Mahomva remarked that the government is prioritizing local innovation to ensure AI tools align with the nation’s values and aspirations.

The use of AI tools must be in a way that ensures compatibility of these tools with the national values and aspirations,” Mahomva said. “Local journalism, as an example, must be able to embrace machine learning tools to ensure the widespread use of all of our 16 local languages.”

The government’s initiative aims to leverage economic benefits and promote the country’s digital economy. “A strategic pillar of the media policy is to ensure a vibrant and sustainable media,” Mahomva added. “The use of AI tools in newsrooms is among a host of interventions that the ministry is proposing to support the feasibility of the media sector.”

Dag Sundelein, Deputy Head of Mission at the Swedish Embassy, emphasized the importance of using AI tools ethically. “AI presents opportunities for enhancing the work of journalists,” he said. “It is important for the media to use these AI tools ethically.”

As Zimbabwe pioneers AI localization, the country is poised to reap the benefits of technological advancement while preserving its unique cultural identity.