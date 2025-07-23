ZETDC Rolls Out Nationwide Smart Monitoring on 47,000 Transformers

In a step toward securing Zimbabwe’s electricity infrastructure, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has begun installing high-tech monitoring systems on 47,000 transformers across the country. The initiative aims to curb the growing problem of transformer vandalism and equipment theft, which has long disrupted power supply and cost the nation millions in repairs.

The rollout is being implemented in partnership with Powertel Communications, a state-owned telecommunications arm. The system includes real-time surveillance through strategically mounted cameras, intrusion-detection alarms, and environmental sensors. According to officials, this is the most comprehensive anti-vandalism effort ever deployed by the utility company.

“ZETDC, through Powertel, is putting in place anti-intrusion systems for transformers, allowing for real-time monitoring with cameras, alarms, and sensors,” said Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

So far, installation has been completed at 108 monitoring sites, with the rest of the deployment scheduled to follow in phases. While the problem of transformer vandalism has affected both urban and rural communities, ZETDC’s move signals a shift toward proactive infrastructure management and smart utility technology.

Theft and sabotage of electricity infrastructure have become a national concern, often plunging entire neighborhoods into darkness and delaying economic activities. Industry experts have welcomed the development as long overdue, saying it demonstrates ZETDC’s commitment to modernizing Zimbabwe’s grid and improving reliability.

This marks a significant technological upgrade for the country’s power sector, aligning with regional trends where utilities are turning to digital tools to protect critical infrastructure. With real-time monitoring now possible, response times to vandalism incidents are expected to improve dramatically.

As the smart monitoring project expands, the utility hopes to not only protect its assets but also build a more resilient and efficient energy delivery system—paving the way for future innovations in the sector.