The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has unveiled a state-of-the-art studio infrastructure at its Montrose Studios in Bulawayo, marking a major technological leap for the public broadcaster as Zimbabwe intensifies efforts to strengthen information sovereignty in line with Vision 2030.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Mnangagwa said Government will continue investing in the media sector to ensure Zimbabweans tell their own stories from their own perspectives, describing information sovereignty as critical to the country’s socio-economic development. The President’s remarks were delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere.

The Head of State said the modernisation of broadcasting infrastructure goes beyond upgrading equipment, placing emphasis on national identity, empowerment and adaptation to rapid technological change. “The modernisation of Montrose Studios we are witnessing today is therefore not just about infrastructure and equipment. It’s also about the preservation of our national identity and empowerment by adapting to technology advancement,” he said. “Through information and capacity to expand our broadcasting services, our people must continue to tell our own story from own perspectives, insights and experiences.”

President Mnangagwa noted that the recapitalisation of the public broadcaster is taking place at the beginning of the implementation of the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), describing it as a key milestone towards the realisation of Vision 2030. He emphasised that in the rapidly evolving digital era, it is vital to ensure that information about Zimbabwe remains accurate, relevant and protected from misleading external narratives. “It must ensure timely, accurate and relevant information to safeguard our culture and heritage, and to stand as a barricade against misinformation, disinformation and external narratives that don’t reflect the true Zimbabwean story,” he said.

The President added that the Montrose Studios modernisation reflects the Second Republic’s commitment to harnessing technological innovation as a driver of growth and competitiveness across all sectors of the economy. “This thrust has become an urgent imperative given the fast-changing global space and need to scale up our country’s competitiveness in every area,” he said, commending the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services for its role in recapitalising ZBC.

The upgrades, implemented under the Zim Digital Phase Two Project, include two state-of-the-art television studios, eight modern radio studios, a fully integrated play-out centre, a media asset management system and a data centre, significantly enhancing ZBC’s production and broadcasting capabilities.

ZBC also commissioned Luzibo Radio, an education-focused channel operating in partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to deliver curriculum-based learning content to schoolchildren across the country, further demonstrating how modern broadcasting technology is being leveraged to support national development.

The unveiling of the state-of-the-art studio positions ZBC at the centre of Zimbabwe’s digital media transformation, reinforcing the strategic role of technology-driven broadcasting in protecting information sovereignty and advancing the country’s Vision 2030 agenda.