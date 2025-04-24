ZB Financial Holdings Rolls Out Myzb Onboarding Portal

ZB Financial Holdings introduced the MyZB Onboarding portal, a self-onboarding platform that allows customers to open accounts from the comfort of their homes and offices, ensuring a seamless and inclusive customer experience.

The portal is designed to simplify access to financial services, making it easier for individuals to manage their finances and take control of their financial futures.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The MyZB Onboarding portal has been deemed a testament to ZB’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. By providing a secure and efficient way for customers to open accounts, ZB is empowering individuals to take control of their financial lives and access a range of financial services.

At the ZITF, ZB Financial Holdings along with the portal, will be also be showcasing its range of financial services and products, including its MTA services, account opening facilities, and other banking solutions.

The MyZB Onboarding portal and MTA services are designed to simplify access to financial services and empower individuals to take control of their financial futures.