ZANU PF Claims To Have Deployed Technology to Expose Social Media ‘Ghost Account’

ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa has claimed that they have deployed advanced technology designed to identify and expose anonymous ghost accounts on social media platforms

Speaking at the recent press conference Chinamasa said that the party has developed sophisticated systems capable of tracking individuals operation under fake accounts.

“We have also developed technology to detect who are the ghost people. You know a lot of people have been masquerading under ghost accounts. We have technology now to tell who is a ghost”, said Chinamasa.

By Ruvarashe Gora

While this is technically impossible to detect real person behind Twitter or X account, certain software platforms that track behavior run algorithms to detect possible user traits.

ZANU PF states that this initiative aims to address the growing concern over anonymous accounts that have been used to spread misinformation and create divisions within the party. The move comes in the wake of internal strife, with Chinamasa noting that social media platforms have been instrumental in fueling activities leading to the expulsion of several party members.

While the specifics of the technology were not disclosed, the announcement signals a stricter approach to digital anonymity.